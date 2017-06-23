Dorothy Henderson Receives Jack R. Rhodes, Sr. Distinguished Service Award

Alderman Dorothy Henderson of the City Of Warren received the Jack R. Rhodes, Sr., Distinguished Service Award at the Arkansas Municipal League Convention on June 16, 2017. This award was presented in recognition for Alderman Henderson’s Service to the City of Warren and and to the Arkansas Municipal League. Jack R. Rhodes, Sr., was a former Mayor of Lake Village. Mayor Rhodes served 20 years on the League Executive Committee, and in 1990 he was made a lifetime honorary member of the Arkansas Municipal League.
(Pictured to the Left is Alderman Dorothy Henderson and Mayor JoAnn Bush, Mayor for the City of Lake Village)
