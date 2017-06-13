Hargrove Memorial scholarship fund seeks applicants

STUTTGART — Nursing and pharmacy students are encouraged to apply now for a $1,000 scholarship offered through the Nicky Hargrove Memorial scholarship fund. Each applicant must be an accepted or current student in a registered nursing (RN) program or a doctor of pharmacy program. They or their parents must be a member of Arkansas Farm Bureau. Other criteria to be considered by the selection committee are the applicant’s community involvement and their leadership abilities.
The recipient will receive $1,000 and may reapply in subsequent years. The recipient will be notified July 15.
The family of Nicky Hargrove established the scholarship fund to honor Hargrove’s years of service to Arkansas Farm Bureau and all of Arkansas agriculture. Hargrove was a rice, soybean and wheat farmer from Stuttgart (Arkansas County). He served as president of Arkansas Farm Bureau from 1976-1986 and was inducted into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame in 1999.
Hargrove passed away in 2011 at the age of 79, and his family wanted to find a way to honor the people who cared for him throughout his years of illness while also ensuring his name is never forgotten.
“Over the years of fighting lung cancer, heart problems, diabetes and lymphoma, some of the most important people to Nicky and his family were the registered nurses and pharmacists who participated in his care,” said Lori Dabbs, Hargrove’s daughter. “In honor of these special people and in memory of Nicky, a scholarship was established through the Stuttgart Memorial Hospital Foundation.”
Scholarship applications can be requested by emailing hargrovescholarship@gmail.com Applications, along with a resume, are due by July 1 and should be emailed to hargrovescholarship@gmail.com or mailed to 2001 S. Prairie, Stuttgart, AR, 72160.
Donations in Hargrove’s memory may be made to Stuttgart Memorial Hospital Foundation. Mail checks to P.O. Box 1905, Stuttgart, AR, 72160 and write Hargrove scholarship in the memo line.
Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.
