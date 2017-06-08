Have the best steak? Here's your chance to prove it!

The 2017 Pink Tomato Festival Steak Cook Off is scheduled for Saturday, June 10th. Chairman for the event is Joey Cathey and the Cook Off is being sponsored by the Mad Butcher of Warren.
The Steak Cook Off will be held in downtown Warren on Main Street and cookers will set up by 10:00 a.m. Steaks will be ready for judging at 3:00 p.m. and awards will be announced at 5:00 p.m.
Registration fee is $150.00 and all participants should be registered by Friday afternoon. The winner of the Pink Tomato Cook Off will win $1500.00 and will qualify for the 2017 SCA Championship.
Steak dinners will be available at 4:00 p.m. and you may choose your steak from one of the competition teams. Tickets for the dinners are $20.00 and are being sold by festival committee members.
For more information on the cook off or to purchase steak dinner tickets, you may call 870-820-1550 or 870-226-5225.
