Helen Boswell Appointed Warren City Clerk

During the regular Warren City Council meeting held on June 12, 2017 the Council accepted the resignation of city clerk Jeanie Reep and appointed Helen Boswell to fill the position which will run through 2018 effective immediately.
Jeanie Reep resigned to retire. Helen Boswell has served for a number of years as executive secretary to Mayor Bryan Martin.
In other council actions, a financial report was given and updates on the city and county sales and use tax was provided. All department heads provided reports and were available to answer questions from the council members. Reports were also provided from all city boards and commissions which have met during the past month.
The City Council approved a contract for sidewalk improvements. A grant in the amount of $177,000 from the Arkansas Highway Department will be used to construct a new sidewalk on Central Street, running from the Warren Housing authority to Martin Street. Another sidewalk will be built running from Molly's Diner on Myrtle Street to East Church Street. The City of Warren will pay 20% of the total cost plus engineering fees.
Council members were informed that the Warren Civil Service Commission has approved Jay Scogin as a volunteer fireman.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Council is set for the second Monday in July at 5:30 p.m.
