Hermitage City Council Meeting

The Hermitage City Council met for its regular monthly meeting June 19th. Present were Mayor Alma Harrod, and Council members Carol Bell and Tonya Kendrix. Also attending were Police Chief Ben Poole and Police Sgt. George Smith.
A report was presented by Chief Poole indicating 13 citations were issued in May. The council was informed that water samples were approved and a gasket was replaced on the motor of well #2. The members were furthermore informed that sewer samples passed and duckweed is being harvested at the sewer pond.
The financial statements for May were approved. The city council then approved a resolution authorizing a project application for the Outdoors Recreation Grant Program to make improvements to the city park.
