Saturday, June 10, 2017

Hermitage School Board Acts on Personnel Issues

The Hermitage School Board meet in regular session June 8, 2017. After going into executive session, the Hermitage School Board voted to take the following actions:
*hired Nate Davis to teach high school history, be head boys basketball coach and be assistant baseball coach
*hired Cathy Webb as a cook in the cafeteria
*hired Tyler Caruthers as assistant basketball coach
*hired Lori McDougald as head cross country coach
*hired Tammy Knuckles as short route bus driver
*accepted the resignation of Keli Inzer as 5/6 math teacher
*accepted the resigantion of Devin McDiarmid as school improvement specialist
*created the positions of K-6 Principal/SIS and 7-12 Principal/SIS
*granted Dr. Tucker authority to hire new personnel as needed

In other action, Dr. Tucker, Mistie McGhee and Devin McDiarmid gave reports.  The board approved the 2018-2019 budget and school election documents.  The board also approved revisions to board policies and changes to the 2017-2018 parent/student handbook.  A motion to give authorization to the District Treasure to transfer funds as needed to close out the year was approved.

at 1:03 PM

