Thursday, June 29, 2017

Jimmie Sue Wade Retires After 35 Years From The SEAHDC

Fellow faculty and friends of Jimmie Sue Wade came together Thursday, June 29 to congratulate Jimmie Sue Wade on her retirement from the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center.

Wade has been a lasting figure and hard worker for the last 35 years at the Warren facility.  She has been the head of the Open Horizons organization and is an active member of her church.


at 6:58 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)