News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Lumberjack LIVE
.
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Jimmie Sue Wade Retires After 35 Years From The SEAHDC
Fellow faculty and friends of Jimmie Sue Wade came together Thursday, June 29 to congratulate Jimmie Sue Wade on her retirement from the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center.
Wade has been a lasting figure and hard worker for the last 35 years at the Warren facility. She has been the head of the Open Horizons organization and is an active member of her church.
at
6:58 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment