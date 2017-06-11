Kenny Meeks Family Wins Steak Cookoff

The Kenny Meeks Family from Smackover won the 2017 Pink Tomato Festival Steak Cookoff Saturday, June 10, 2017. They received a $1500 check, as well as a spot in the 2017 SCA Championship. There were 44 Entries in the Steak Category.
There were also over 200 Steak dinners sold to the public that were cooked by the participants. The Cook-Off was a huge success this year.
Photo: Joey Cathey presents the $1500 check to the Kenny Meeks Family, winners of the PTF Steak Cookoff.
No comments:
Post a Comment