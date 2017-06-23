Law Enforcement Agencies Investigate Illegal Gaming

On Friday, June 23, 2017 around 8:30am, Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division, along with Alcohol Beverage Control Agents, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and the Warren Police Department executed a search warrant focused on an investigation into the use of illegal gaming equipment at the Valero Station at 200 S. Martin Street in Warren<x-apple-data-detectors://1>. The investigation was opened approximately two months ago at the request of the 10th Judicial District Prosecutor Thomas Deen, and today several gaming machines were found, and removed from the store.
Once the investigation is complete, the file will be submitted to Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Deen for review. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is continuing.
