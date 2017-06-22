UAM McGehee Campus To Hold Commencement June 30

MONTICELLO, AR — The UAM College of Technology-McGehee (UAM-CTM) will hold commencement exercises for the class of 2017 at the UAM Fine Arts Center at 2 p.m. June 30.
Graduates will be from the following programs: associate of applied science degree in general technology, administrative office technology, diesel technology, early childhood education, health information technology, heavy equipment operator trainer academy, hospitality services, welding technology, and the GED in adult education.
For more information, contact Sharon Cantrell at (870) 460-2106.
