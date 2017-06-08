Musicians Gather For Annual Warren Lions Club Gospel Music Jamboree

|Clay Young and Jennifer Fryer Perform at the 2017 Warren Lions Club Gospel Music Jamboree
As part of the 2017 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival, the Warren Lions Club held it's annual Gospel Music Jamboree Wednesday evening, June 7 at the Warren Cultural Center.
This year's jamboree was the 39th in the events history. It showcased a number of local musical talents, from local church choirs, to soloists and duets.
|From left to right: Petit Miss Pink Tomato Allyson Lee Cathey, Pre-teen Miss Pink Tomato Olivia Harrod, Miss Pink Tomato Charlee Carter, and Warren Mayor Bryan Martin attending and emceeing the Gospel Music Jamboree.
Warren's Lions Club President Randy Rawls gave the opening welcome and prayer. Lions Club member Gregg Reep introduced the night's emcees, 2017 Bradley County Miss Pink Tomato, Charlee Carter and City of Warren Mayor Bryan Martin.
|Union Hills Baptist Church Choir
The Gospel Jamboree's musical selections were performed by Danny Williams, Monica Nichols, Tim Taylor, the Union Hill Baptist Church Choir, Katie Kuhn, Jennifer Fryer, and Clay Young.
|Danny Williams
|Katie Kuhn
|Monica Nichols
|Randy Rawls
|Tim Taylor
Sponsors of the event included First State Bank, Johnson's Hardware, Lions International, Dr. Kerry F. Pinnington, Dr. John Durmon, Warren Bank & Trust, ESCO, Lumberjack Yamaha, Gannaway Drug Store, Dr. Bob Smalling, The Carter-Jones Timber Co., Merchants & Planters Agency, The Bradley County Medical Center, Ouachita Hardwood Flooring, Arkansas Monument Co., Baker's Wholesale Supply, Potlatch, Mitchell Lumber & Hardware, James Glass & Body Shop, Dr. Dichelle George, Bartholomew Baptist Association, Sonic, Arkansas Superior Federal Credit Union, Robert C. Milton, Frazer's Funeral Home, Haley, Claycomb, Roper, and Anderson, Dolores' Family Pharmacy, Union Bank & Trust Company, Dr. Joe Wharton, The Mad Butcher, Martin Abstract Company, and Gresham Petroleum.
