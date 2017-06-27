No Quorum For BCEDC Meeting

The lack of a quorum for the monthly meeting of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission set for June 26th, resulted in no official business being conducted. Those present did discuss several matters.
Carlton Davis went over the financial report although it could not be approved due to the lack of a quorum. A good deal of time was spent on talking about a breakfast to be hosted by the BCEDC on July 6th at the offices of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. It was also reported that the hiring of a new executive director is a work in progress.
Among the guest present were Devin McDiarmid, the newly hired Director of the Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center, located in Warren. She will assume her new duties on July 3, 2107.
