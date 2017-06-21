One Carried Away By Ambulance After Vehicle Accident South Of Warren

Around mid-afternoon on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, Bradley County emergency personnel were called to the scene of a one vehicle accident on Bradley 38 just south of Warren around a mile west of the Warren Shooting Sports Complex.
While details at the moment are incomplete, the vehicle appeared to be a red Chevrolet Avalanche. The cause of the wreck is unknown at this time, but the truck came to a stop facing west about ten to fifteen yards to the south of the road in high grass of a nearby field.
Emergency personnel, including sheriff's officers and volunteer firemen, were on the scene quickly. An ambulance arrived on the scene and carried at least one person from the accident on a stretcher. Their condition is unknown.
We will post an update when more details are available.
