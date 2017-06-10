Saturday, June 10, 2017

Pancakes, Hot Rods, and Steaks!

Rotarians Rev. Philip Faris(left) and Jim Cross
As the 2017 BC Pink Tomato Festival hits full swing on Saturday, June 10, the City of Warren is packed with festivities from Main Street to the City Park.

The Warren Rotary Club hosted the annual Pancake breakfast Saturday morning at the First United Methodist Church.  Later in the morning their was an SCA sanctioned steak cook-off on Main Street, and just west of the center of town there was the crowd favorite annual antique, rod, and custom car show.







 BELOW ARE THE FINAL RESULTS OF THE TOMATO FESTIVAL CAR SHOW

Pre 50s Stock
1.  Glenn Riels-Chrystler Windson

Pre 50s Modified
1.  Terry Williams-1933 Ford Speed Coup
2.  Leon Gifford-1933 Ford Coupe
3.  Frankie Frazier-1933 Ford Coupe

1950s Stock
1. Ken Smith-1953 Ford F100
2. Ronnie Primm-1957 Chevy Belair
3. Devin Burton-1958 Chevy Impala

1950s Modified
1. Percy Rogers-1950 Ford F-1 Truck
2. James Shavers-1955 Chevy Belair
3. Melvin Wilkerson-1957 Chevy Beliar

1960s Stock
1. Bill Deeb-1964 Ford Galaxie 500
2. Jimmy Nordmeyer-1967 Ford Fairlane
3.  Ted Thornton-1963 Ford Galaxie 500 convertible

1960 Modified
1. Steve Barnes-1964 Chevy Nova
2. Donald Dendy-1962 Chevy Impala
3. Boyce Copeland-1962 Chevy Impala

1970s Stock
1. Tonya Knoener-1971 Plymouth Cuda
2. Joe Frost-1970 Chevy L55
3. Alan and Kathy Gray-1970 Chevy Chevelle

1970s Modified
1. Brooke Davis-1972 Chevy C-10
2. Clint Horn-1973 Chevy Camero 728LT
3. JR Stockstill-1972 Chevy Truck

Best Interior
Percy Rogers-1950 Ford F-1 Truck

Best Paint
Bill Deeb-1964 Ford Galaxie 500XL

Best In Show
Terry Williams-1933 Ford Speed Coup
at 3:14 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)