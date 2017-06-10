Pancakes, Hot Rods, and Steaks!

|Rotarians Rev. Philip Faris(left) and Jim Cross
The Warren Rotary Club hosted the annual Pancake breakfast Saturday morning at the First United Methodist Church. Later in the morning their was an SCA sanctioned steak cook-off on Main Street, and just west of the center of town there was the crowd favorite annual antique, rod, and custom car show.
BELOW ARE THE FINAL RESULTS OF THE TOMATO FESTIVAL CAR SHOW
Pre 50s Stock
1. Glenn Riels-Chrystler Windson
Pre 50s Modified
1. Terry Williams-1933 Ford Speed Coup
2. Leon Gifford-1933 Ford Coupe
3. Frankie Frazier-1933 Ford Coupe
1950s Stock
1. Ken Smith-1953 Ford F100
2. Ronnie Primm-1957 Chevy Belair
3. Devin Burton-1958 Chevy Impala
1950s Modified
1. Percy Rogers-1950 Ford F-1 Truck
2. James Shavers-1955 Chevy Belair
3. Melvin Wilkerson-1957 Chevy Beliar
1960s Stock
1. Bill Deeb-1964 Ford Galaxie 500
2. Jimmy Nordmeyer-1967 Ford Fairlane
3. Ted Thornton-1963 Ford Galaxie 500 convertible
1960 Modified
1. Steve Barnes-1964 Chevy Nova
2. Donald Dendy-1962 Chevy Impala
3. Boyce Copeland-1962 Chevy Impala
1970s Stock
1. Tonya Knoener-1971 Plymouth Cuda
2. Joe Frost-1970 Chevy L55
3. Alan and Kathy Gray-1970 Chevy Chevelle
1970s Modified
1. Brooke Davis-1972 Chevy C-10
2. Clint Horn-1973 Chevy Camero 728LT
3. JR Stockstill-1972 Chevy Truck
Best Interior
Percy Rogers-1950 Ford F-1 Truck
Best Paint
Bill Deeb-1964 Ford Galaxie 500XL
Best In Show
Terry Williams-1933 Ford Speed Coup
