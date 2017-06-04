Results Revealed for 2017 Miss Pink Tomato Pageants

Charlee Carter was crowned the 2017 Bradley County Miss Pink Tomato Saturday night at the Warren Cultural Center. Madison Brown was named first runner up and Sarah Helms was named second runner up. Sarah was also People's Choice Award winner.
Alli Beth King was named the 2017 Teen Miss Pink Tomato. First runner up was Madison Elizabeth McGhee and Isabel Densmore was second runner up. Isabel was also named the People's Choice Award winner.
Crowned as Pre-Teen Miss Pink Tomato was Olivia Harrod. Kaitlyn Earnest was named first runner up and Sidney Marie Ballard was named second runner up. Na'Jaida Lenette Rainey was presented the People's Choice Award.
Allyson LeeCathey was crowned Petit Miss Pink Tomato with Kenslee Doss second runner up and Toni Rykell Fuller as 1st runner up. Claire Crane was named the Most Photogenic while Alisyn Grice was named the People's Choice Award winner.
