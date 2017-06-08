Rotarians Meeting Update

|Glenda Cross(left) and Rotarian Sue Wagon(right)
Rotarian Sue Wagnon invited Glenda Cross with the Warren Woman's Club she gave the club history of the club and informed about all the projects they do for our community.
Rotarian Carlton Davis presented Emily Vanderzwalm and Tricia Wilkinson with Bradley County Single Parent Scholarship with a $250.00 check that was from a Rotary Grant to help pay for college books.
|Rotarian Carlton Davis(left), Emily Vanderzwalm(middle), and Tricia Wilkinson(right)
