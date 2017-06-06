School Bus Training Course To Be Offered At Diesel Technology Site July 5 – August 3

A non-credit class for anyone wanting to earn a commercial driver's license (CDL) to drive a school bus will be offered through the UAM College of Technology-McGehee July 5 through August 3 at the Diesel Technology Training Facility at 1752 U.S. Highway 425 in Monticello (site of the former Monticello Speedway). Cost of the class is $300 plus a $50 exam fee. Classes meet from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will be taught by George Venables (pictured), diesel technology instructor at the McGehee campus. For information, contact Seth Bryant, project coordinator, at (870) 460-2108.
No comments:
Post a Comment