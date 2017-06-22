Shannon Woods and Timothy Kessler to Produce Woods Autobiography

Shannon Woods and Timothy Kessler are announcing a joint collaboration to produce Woods' autobiography as a hardbound book.
Woods, now 37, was 17 years old when she became a rape victim on July 11, 1997. Robert Todd Burmingham was later convicted of rape and kidnapping and was sentenced to two concurrent 40-year terms in Arkansas Department of Correction. Woods has testified against his release and he continues to serve his sentence in Arkansas Department of Correction's Cummins Unit.
Burmingham was also convicted of a home-invasion rape of a Wynne woman and sentenced to a life term. Those two cases were combined with several other incidents over a two-year period that became known as the "Blue Light Rapist."
Woods has since obtained two college degrees in respiratory therapy and psychology. She has two children.
Earlier this year, she successfully lobbied to pass "Shannon's Law," which amended current state law to make it illegal to possess or purchase a blue light or blue lens cap to be used for unlawful purposes.
Part of the book proceeds will go toward Woods current passion, a partnership with Safe Haven in Lonoke County, which is a domestic violence nonprofit that is opening a rape crisis center in Lonoke County.
Woods learned about Kessler's new novella, "A Long Road To Nowhere," that was published June 2 by BHCpress, based in Livonia, Mich. In the fictional suspense thriller, the Blue Light Rapist is a central character, with stories intertwined with several murders. The book is available in softcover and ebook at Amazon, Barnes&Noble, Books-A-Million, iTunes and other national retailers.
Kessler has served as the editor of The Eagle Democrat in Warren for the past six years. He based the novella on his 38 years of court reporting in Arkansas, Nebraska, Kentucky and South Carolina. He is an award-winning journalist who has served as an editor, copy editor and photographer on various weekly and daily newspapers.
