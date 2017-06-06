Suicide Prevention Program Conducted

The Bradley County Health Department hosted a suicide prevention program Friday, June 2nd in the conference room of the Brunson Medical Complex. The presenter was Elizabeth "LIz" Mercer, RN, with the Arkansas Department of Health. She is a Community Health Nurse Specialist working with the surrounding schools to support and educate the school nurses and personnel on health issues.
Other duties for Liz include being an Assist Trainer for Suicide Prevention. She is willing to train at schools, workplaces and churches.
The program presented Friday was entitled, "safeTALK" and was aimed at providing information on the signs of suicide and how to respond. The meeting was opened to the public. She informed those in attendance that the second leading cause of death in Arkansas among those age 15-24 is suicide. Liz went on to say suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in America.
The presentation given focused on the need to tell, ask, listen and keep safe when dealing with any one considering suicide. Individuals thinking about suicide should not be ignored. They need appropriate help and fast.
The national suicide prevention lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255). For more information contact the Bradley County Health Unit at 870-226-8440.
