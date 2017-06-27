UAM To Host Final Freshman Registration Session July 10, Transfer Registration July 11

MONTICELLO, AR — The University of Arkansas at Monticello will hold its last summer registration session for incoming freshmen July 10, according to Tawana Greene, executive director of admissions and enrollment management. Only students who have completed the admission process may register during this session.
Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Spencer Gallery of the Fine Arts Center. Letters and emails of invitation were sent to students with a registration link. Sessions for parents will provide information regarding the Family Educational Right to Privacy Act (FERPA), academic programs, financial aid, student programs and activities, residence life, campus safety and services, and student accounts.
New fall transfer students who have completed the admission process may preregister for the fall semester in the Office of Admissions in Harris Hall July 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students who are being re-admitted to the university may also register during this time.
For more information, contact the Office of Admissions at (800) 844-1826 or (870) 460-1026.
Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Spencer Gallery of the Fine Arts Center. Letters and emails of invitation were sent to students with a registration link. Sessions for parents will provide information regarding the Family Educational Right to Privacy Act (FERPA), academic programs, financial aid, student programs and activities, residence life, campus safety and services, and student accounts.
New fall transfer students who have completed the admission process may preregister for the fall semester in the Office of Admissions in Harris Hall July 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students who are being re-admitted to the university may also register during this time.
For more information, contact the Office of Admissions at (800) 844-1826 or (870) 460-1026.
No comments:
Post a Comment