Warren Arrest Report-6/12/17

Adam Marcus Ward-515 Sturgis Street, Warren, AR-DOB 1-9-93-Disorderly Conduct on 6-6-17
Damon Haskell-203 E Harding Av., Pine Bluff, AR-DOB 8-9-70-Warrant for Breaking or Entering on 6-6-17
Randall L. Davis-603 Boyd St., Warren, AR-DOB 5-22-71-Warrant for Residential Burglary on 6-6-17
Todd M. Winters-508 Fullerton St., Warren, AR-DOB 7-19-97-Shoplifting on 6-6-17
Timothy Grice-11 Lura Lea Ln., Warren, AR-DOB 9-11-80-Suspended Driver's License, Loud Music, No Insurance, DWI, DWI Refusal, and Disorderly Conduct on 6-7-17
Corey A. Ashley-534 Day Gill Dr., Dumas, AR-DOB 3-17-80-3rd d. Domestic Battery on 6-8-17
James Baldwin-1781 Bradley 32, Warren, AR-DOB 2-18-83-Drug Possession, Driving on Suspended License, and Possession of Firearm Certain Person on 6-9-17
Barbara Harlow-44 Pinewood Dr., Warren, AR-DOB 9-21-94-Disorderly Conduct on 6-10-17
Mackenzie Nichols-604 E. Church, Warren, AR-DOB 5-17-95-Disorderly Conduct on 6-10-17
Demario Blueford-604 E. Church, Warren, AR-DOB 9-12-88-Disorderly Conduct on 6-10-17
Rafeal Deshawn Watson-306 W. Oakland Ave., Monticello, AR-DOB 11-25-93-No Seat Belt and Suspended Driver's License on 6-11-17
