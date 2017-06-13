News
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Warren Bank Announces PTF Open House Drawing Winner
The winner of the Warren Bank $500 drawing was Erandi Acuchi of Hermitage, AR. There were 633 registrants total among the branches.
at
3:05 PM
