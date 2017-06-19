Warren Police Make Arrest In Rape Case

According to the Warren Police Department, at 6:12 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2017, the WPD received a phone call about an alleged sexual assault which was said to have taken place at a Warren residence during the early morning hours of June 17, 2017. CID Sgt. Tim Nichols and CID Sgt. Robbie Ashcraft were contacted by the on duty Officer at the time of the initial call. They conducted interviews with both the victim and the suspect. Based upon the statements given and the evidence received, Carl J. Smith was arrested for the charge of Rape.
According to the Warren PD, the evidence will be submitted to the Arkansas State Crime lab for testing and the case will be presented to the 10th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office for Formal Charges.
