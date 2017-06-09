West and Reep Win First PTF Baggo Tournament

|Jerry West(left) and Gage Reep(right), Winners of the 2017 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Baggo Tournament. Photo Courtesy of Tina Reep.
The 2017 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival held its first ever Baggo Tournament Thursday evening on the south side of the Court Square, with the team of Jerry West and Gage Reep taking the top honors.
The event seemed to be a very popular addition, with multiple teams competing and a sizeable crowd on hand to watch the action.
|Treylon Burks(right) watches as his toss heads towards its target during the PTF Baggo Tournament.
