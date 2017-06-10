News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Lumberjack LIVE
.
Saturday, June 10, 2017
We've Got Turtle Race Results!
2017 PTF
TURTLE RACE
RESULTS
Turtle Races Sponsored by Mike Nichols Auctions Results:
1st Place: Lillie Dunagan with "Betty Boop"
2nd Place: Luke Dunagan with "FireCracker"
3rd Place: Harper Clemet with "Luna"
4th Place: Mattie Meeks with "Flash"
at
1:06 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment