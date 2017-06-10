Saturday, June 10, 2017

We've Got Turtle Race Results!

2017 PTF
TURTLE RACE
RESULTS

Turtle Races Sponsored by Mike Nichols Auctions Results:
1st Place: Lillie Dunagan with "Betty Boop"
2nd Place: Luke Dunagan with "FireCracker"
3rd Place: Harper Clemet with "Luna"
4th Place: Mattie Meeks with "Flash"
at 1:06 PM

