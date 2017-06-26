YMCA Day Campers Hear Guest Speaker

The YMCA Day Campers had a guest speaker Friday, June 23, 2017 from Moro Bay State Park. Sarah Baggot talked to the children about reptiles and how to tell what animals are reptiles and which ones aren’t. As part of her demonstration, Miss Baggot brought a water snack, box turtle, and an alligator to show the children. Each child was also given the opportunity to pet the animals as well as hold the alligator! Thank you so much for visiting out YMCA, Sarah! If you aren’t part of the DWR YMCA Summer Day Camp Program, you’re missing out on lots of fun.
