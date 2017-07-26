Wednesday, July 26, 2017

$100 Mane Event Discount Rock Discovered By Local Woman

The #870prh, aka 870 Painted Rock Hunt that has taken the river region by storm in recent weeks is now turning into some sweet moola for one lucky rock hunter.

Rebecca Gardner Perkins recently discovered a $100 Mane Event discount rock which is good at The Mane Event Furniture store.

Congrats to Rebecca! And happy rock hunting to all of you treasure seekers out there.


