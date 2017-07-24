870 Painted Rock Hunt Phenomenon Arrives In The River Region

870 Painted Rock Hunt, a sort of crowd-driven treasure hunt for little rocks featuring random messages of love and generosity.
If you've been on social media, particularly Facebook the past few weeks, you've seen pictures of these fun painted rocks being found all over not only Bradley County and the 870 area code, but in other states as far away as Florida. One was even recently found at salineriverchronicle.com's front door!
It's turned into a family event from the pictures posted. Moms, dads, and kids alike are all getting involved.
Rocks are usually painted in funky designs, some featuring colorful patterns, others painted as the American flag. The possibilities are endless. It's really up to the person who hides the rock itself.
If you happen to find one of these little gems, take a picture of it and post it to Facebook with the hashtag #870prh. Then hide it in another location, but make sure to follow the group's rules.
Rocks are only to be hidden on public property and not in grassy areas.
Check out the group's Facebook page and join in on the fun!
All photos are courtesy of Facebook.
If you've been on social media, particularly Facebook the past few weeks, you've seen pictures of these fun painted rocks being found all over not only Bradley County and the 870 area code, but in other states as far away as Florida. One was even recently found at salineriverchronicle.com's front door!
Rocks are usually painted in funky designs, some featuring colorful patterns, others painted as the American flag. The possibilities are endless. It's really up to the person who hides the rock itself.
If you happen to find one of these little gems, take a picture of it and post it to Facebook with the hashtag #870prh. Then hide it in another location, but make sure to follow the group's rules.
Rocks are only to be hidden on public property and not in grassy areas.
Check out the group's Facebook page and join in on the fun!
All photos are courtesy of Facebook.
No comments:
Post a Comment