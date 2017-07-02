Another Grant Secured for Depot

According to the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce and the Warren Mayor's Office, the Railroad Depot, located on E. Cedar Street adjacent to the City Park, has been awarded another grant to assist in the rehabilitation of the facility. A previously awarded grant has just been completed.
The Arkansas Historic Preservation agency has awarded a new grant of $74,532.00 to be matched by $37,266.00 to be contributed by the City of Warren. This will move the total rehabilitation of the railroad depot forward. The process of construction will move ahead in accordance to state law and the grant regulations.
Plans are underway for the Chamber to donate the depot to the City of Warren for use by business and the general public.
