Armstrong Supervisor Recognized With Patriot Award

Tila Barrett 1st shift Rough End Supervisor was recently recognized with a Patriot Award by the ESGR, Employer Support or the Guard and Reserve, and the Department of Defense. Patriot Awards are awarded to individual supervisors, and reflect the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide-range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed. Tila was nominated by one of her employees who is a soldier who is currently deployed. Tila is pictured here with Sandra Jackson, Arkansas ESGR rep, Marty Reep Warren EHS Manager, and Steve Ellis Warren Plant Manager.
