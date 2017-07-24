Arrest Report For Week Of July 17, 2017

Christopher Sanders / 442 Burnet Rd., Warren, AR / DOB 7-28-76 / Possession Drug Par. on 7-17-17
Jeffrey Ingram / 36 Pinewood Dr., Warren, AR / DOB 11-8-72 / Body Attachment on 7-17-17
Antario Gilbert / 102 Bradley Rd 197, Banks, AR / DOB 6-29-85 / Driving on suspended license, criminal impersonation, obstructing government operations on 7-20-17
Cameron Braswell / 119 Watson, Warren, AR / DOB 11-23-82 / Warrant on 7-21-17
Lacey Collins / Apt. 20, Halligan Circle, Warren, AR / DOB 4-21-89 / Driver's license suspended, no insurance, failure to register vehicle on 7-21-17
Megan Compton / 1231 Pennington Rd., Warren, AR / DOB 7-28-88 / Warrant on 7-22-17
Don C. Hines / 107 Bradley St., Apt 1, Warren, AR / DOB 10-14-73 / Driving on suspended, no insurance on 7-23-17
Holly Temple / 1205 S. Martin, Warren, AR / DOB 12-9-83 / Warrant, Body Attachment on 7-23-17
