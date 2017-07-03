Arrest Report: July 3, 2017

`Brett Carlton Odom, 427 Burnett Rd., Warren, AR., age 24, arrested on warrant (6-27-17)
Bobby Minnieweather, #9 Halligan Cr., Warren, AR., age 32, charged with no driver's license, no seat belt (6-26-17)
Sir Charles Elliot, 437 West Shelton St., Monticello, AR.,, age 45, charged with parole violation (6-27-17)
Santiago Salvador Romero, 707 S. Myrtle, Lot 29, Warren, AR., age 25, arrested on warrant (6-28-17)
Bobbie Sue Cherry Brian, 601 S. Main, Warren, AR., age 53, arrested on warrant (6-28-17)
Billy Joe Webb, 27, arrested on warrant (6-29-17)
Russell Fritts, 601 S. Main, Warren, AR., age 35, charged with breaking or entering, theft of property (6-29-17)
Todd Winters 508 Fullerti St., Warren, AR., age 29, arested on warrant (7-1-17)
Laura Lynne Simpson, 1006 York St., Warren, age 46, charged with no seatbelt and possession of drug paraphernalia , 7-1-17)
arrest Report
No comments:
Post a Comment