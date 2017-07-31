Arrest Report

Brittany Hollingsworth, 416 Oak St., Warren, AR., age 26, charged with disorderly conduct, battery 3rd (7-24-17)
Brooke S. Burns, 525 N. Myrtle, Warren, AR., agte 27, charged with disorderly conduct, battery 3rd (7-24-17)
Joseph A. Deal, 308 John C. Moss Drive, Warren, AR., age 23, arrested on Bradley County warrant (7-24-17)
Cameron J. Braswell, 119 Watson St., Warren, AR., age 34, charged with driving on suspended license, failure to register, (7-24-17)
Angela M. Ridgell, 123 Herman Lane, Wilmar, AR., age 37, charged with driving on suspended license, no insurance, failure to register, arrested on warrant from Drew County (7-25-17)
Taleicha Sims, 4511 S. Main St., Apt. 80, Pine Bluff, AR., age 40, charged with driving on suspended license (7-25-17)
Anna Hope Rice, 154 Ben Loveless Rd., Wilmar AR., age 19, arrested on warrant from City of Warren (7-25-17)
Shanetta Wright, 10905 W. Markham, Little Rock, AR., age 41, charged with driving on suspended license, arrested on warrant (7-25-17)
Brandy Beard, 151 Bradley 227, Warren, AR., age 39, charged with battery 3ed (7-26-17)
Donald Withers, 1210 E. Church St., Warren, AR., age 53, charged with battery 3rd, (7-26-17)
Sabrina Allred, 314 Reep Road, Warren, AR., age 50, charged with battery 3rd, (7-26-17)
Brett Carlton Odom, 427 Burnett Rd., Warren, AR., age 24, charged with driving on suspended license (7-27-17)
Austin Ferrell, 249 Bradley 56, Hermitage, AR., age 21, charged with domestic battery 3rd (7-28-17)
James Lamar Phelps, II, 511 Hankins St., Warren, Ar., age 27, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (7-28-17)
Demario Blueford, #15 Southern Ct., Warren, AR., age 28, charged with violation of order of protection (7-29-17)
Lorenzo Williams, 23 Railroad Ave., Warren, AR., age 32, arrest on warrant from BCSO (7-29-17)
Gerry Lephiew, 1314 Bradley 25 N, Warren, AR., age 44, arrested on warrant, charged with disorderly conduct (7-30-17)
