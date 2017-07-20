Attention Veterans

A Vet Center clinic for veterans will be in Monticello on Friday July 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The clinic will be at the VFW and American Legion building located at 148 Veterans Drive, off West Bolling in McCloy Park.
The clinic will be somewhat like an information fair, since experts in numerous subject areas will be there. They will have stations set up inside the VFW building.
Veterans Affairs benefits officers, health care experts, and experts in VA and other sources of education funding will be on hand to assist veterans.
• Enrollment assistance for new applicants • Update current users of VA healthcare information • Explain healthcare programs available to eligible veterans • Review medical benefits and eligibility • Answer questions regarding eligibility benefits
Our Southeast Area 9 Service Officer will also be there; her contact info is listed below if you have questions or need other information.
Sue Harper, District 9 Veteran Service Officer, 210 South Main, Monticello Arkansas 71655
CELL:870 623-6900, OFFICE: 870-224-8130, FAX: 844 846 2970
Email: Sue.harper@arkansas.gov
