Attorney Quincey Ross Announces Candidacy For Circuit Court Judge for the 10th Judicial District, 4th Division

It is with great honor and tremendous responsibility that I formally announce my candidacy for Circuit Court Judge for the 10th Judicial District, 4th Division. This position was recently held, and then all-too-soon vacated, by my dear aunt, Luevonda Ross, who lost her battle against cancer late last year.
Since her passing, I have made it my mission to continue her legacy and serve the people of the 10th District just as she did--with a keen eye for fairness and an always-open ear for the cries of justice.
Now, I am no stranger to serving the people. My legal experience demonstrates my commitment and resolve for public service. I started my career as a fair housing investigator, uniquely charged with evaluating and pursuing complaints of discrimination and responding to the calls of the marginalized.
Motivated by an innate desire to do more, I began working as a housing attorney at Legal Aid of Arkansas. In this position, not only was my duty to assure that vulnerable Arkansans had equal access to the judicial system, I also vigorously represented those individuals in federal and administrative courts, where I was unafraid to advocate for my clients interests at the higher levels of the judicial system.
Presently, I work with the Center for Arkansas Legal Services as a staff attorney. The overarching focus of my work is to protect domestic violence victims, ensure that families keep roofs over their heads, and provide access to the judicial system for low income and vulnerable members of our society.
My experiences in public interest work has been fulfilling. I believe that, as a n advocate with experience and ideals acquired in the trenches of public interest, that I can be an asset to the people of Southern Arkansas. Also, as an advocate for fairness, I can diligently uphold the laws of this great state in a thoughtful, thorough, and understanding manner.
I look forward to meeting the citizens in the 10th Judicial District in the months to come.
Sincerely,
Quincey Ross
Attorney at Law
No comments:
Post a Comment