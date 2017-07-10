Bryan Cornish Has First School Board Meeting As Superintendent

The board voted unanimously to adopt the minutes of the last board meeting.
The board was informed that an orientation would be held at Warren High School August 3 for ninth graders and new students to the School District. It was also reported that WHS students can pick their schedules up July 31 through August 2 for the 2017-2018 school year.
Recently acquired ACT Aspire testing data was presented to board members for the 2016-2017 school year. School Principals did say that the raw numbers are being studied and compared to the prior school calendar year of 2015-2016, and those reports will be brought forward to the board at a later time.
Board members were informed that Brunson will hold an open house August 8 and Eastside will host class meetings August 10.
SEACBEC reported that the Criminal Justice teacher vacancy has been filled.
The board accepted licensed recommendations for the following for the 2017/18 School Year:
Linsey Cessor-High School Math Teacher
The board also accepted the classified recommendations for contracts for the 2017/18 School Year:
Farrin Muldrew-Federal Programs Secretary/Bookkeeping
Don Hines-Multi-Purpose Building Custodian/Maintenance
The Milk and Bread contract was awarded to Highland Dairy and the Flowers Bread Company.
Warren Bank was awarded the district's money market account.
The financial report was presented and approved.
The board approved an Apple lease agreement so that Eastside students can continue to have access to Apple iPads.
During Bryan Cornish's first Superintendent's report he thanked the board and community for its support. "To be able to represent this school district is an honor," said Cornish.
He went on to discuss a number of maintenance issues at spots around the district. He also stated that "we have to take ownership of these test scores." He said we need to study what is working and what isn't and have a funeral for the things which are not.
President of the School Board Jerry Daniels welcomed Superintendent Cornish as well as the new principals across the district.
Queincy Ross, an attorney running for 10th judicial court judge, also spoke to the board shortly before adjournment during the public comments segment of the meeting.
