Certificates of Appreciation Presented by Human Development Center

Front row L-R, Dana Harvey, Jennifer Hoffman
Back row L-R, Chris Tate, Calvin Burns, Mark Wargo, Cornelius Kilgore, JeremyRowlett
Not pictured: Mancy Daniel, Jerry Grant, Tim Tatum, Greg Ellis, Eddie Groves and one of the clients of the Center.
The community garden will allow individuals and groups to raise small crops on the campus of the Human Development Center and make possible a farmers market. Any person, organization or business that wishes to participate should contact Dana Harvey at 870-226-6774, ext. 2401
The Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center serves the most vulnerable of our citizens and their families. It provides services, and where possible training for the intellectually handicapped. The employees work hard and are dedicated to those they serve.
No comments:
Post a Comment