City & County Offices Closed July 4th

In celebration of America's Independence Day, the Warren Municipal Building and the Bradley County Court House will be closed Tuesday July 4th. There will be no garbage pickup by the county or city. The city transfer station and recycling center will also be closed as will the county landfill.
Mayor Bryan Martin stated the City of Warren Emergency Services Center will be open as normal and fully staffed for all services, including police and fire.
Citizens of Warren are reminded that fire works are not allowed to be shot within the city after 10:00 P.M. except July 4th when the deadline for ceasing the shooting of fire works is 12:00 A.M. Everyone utilizing fireworks are urged to practice safety and to stay on their own property.
