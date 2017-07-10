City Sales Tax Revenues Up

|City Clerk Helen Boswell and Mayor Bryan Martin presiding over Monday evening's
Warren City Council Meeting.
Mayor Martin then introduced Tami Hornbeck, a community facilitator with Communities Unlimited, a non-profit organization that works with local communities to pursue community and economic development and assist with the creation and funding of small businesses. Ms. Hornbeck stated the services are paid for by a grant from the USDA Rural Services Department and funds raised by Communities Unlimited. There is no cost to the city for the help provided. She indicated there would be further discussions with Mayor Martin and the council.
The council was then addressed by Mr. Kenneth Rochell. He asked the city to help solve an issue with property located at 513 Boyd Street. He indicated it belonged to a Mrs. Tolefree. Mr. Rochell stated it needed to be cleaned up and has been a problem for some time. Mayor Martin stated the city would look into the matter again.
The council then adopted a resolution honoring City Council Member Dorothy Henderson for an award she received from the Arkansas Municipal League.
|Council Member Dorothy Henderson and Mayor Martin
Mayor Martin nominated and the council confirmed the appointment of the following individuals to three year terms on the City Planning Commission: Tommy Burrow, Jennifer Rodriguez, Albert Hammons, Michael Alexander and Anthony Hearnsberger.
Following reports from all city departments and department heads, the Ways and Means Committee recommended bonuses for tenured city employees. The bonuses were paid to provide employees a salary increase for 2017 utilizing an increase in local revenue. The bonuses were paid as follows:
*employees with five years employment but less than 10-$300.00
*employees with ten years employment but less than 15-$400.00
*employees with fifteen years employment but less than 20-$500.00
*employees with twenty years or more employment-$600.00
The total amount approved for bonuses was $9,028.00 which includes FICA taxes and retirement.
The council then approved a $1500.00 payment to the Bradley County Fair for 2017. The vote was five in favor with one abstention. Councilman Tolefree abstained.
Reports of city commissions were provided and the floor was opened for public comments. There were none. The members then voted to pay all bills for the month of June.
The next scheduled meeting of the Warren City Council is set for August 14, 2017 at 5:30 P.M.
