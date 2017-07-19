Construction Underway On New State Police Warren Headquarters

"Seventy-four years ago in Warren, the Arkansas State Police built a headquarters building that we now know as Troop F Headquarters. It was one of the first four built in the state. Now we are breaking ground to build a new facility that will better serve the people of Arkansas. I am honored to participate in this ceremony and to express my appreciation for the hard work of state troopers who put themselves at risk to keep us safe," said Governor Hutchinson.
Troop F Headquarters, originally designated District 4 in 1943, was among the first four headquarters to be built following the 1935 Arkansas General Assembly session creating the Department of Arkansas State Police. Eighty-two years later there are twelve ARkansas State Police troop headquarters.
"This is an exciting time for the Arkansas State Police as we begin an extensive building program this year to replace antiquated headquarters not only here, but in newport, Forrest City, Harrison and Springdale," said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police. While the Warren headquarters has had several facelifts over the years, it's time for a modern facility that will serve our troopers and the citizens of south Arkansas for many years to come."
Nine south Arkansas counties ( Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Chicot, Cleveland, Dallas, Drew, Ouachita and Union ) are served by Highway Patrol Division, Troop F. Currently there are 26 state troopers patrolling the highways in this area under the command of Captain Charles Hubbard.
Troop F also provides integral communication services 24-hours a day for state troopers and other law enforcement services in the immediate area. Six full-time telecommunication personnel are assigned to the troop.
Last year more than 4,500 drivers license tests were administered at the Warren testing station inside Troop F where three examiners are employed.
With 11,041 square feet of building space being planned for the new structure, more than twice the size of the existing facility, the headquarters building will also house offices for the special agents of the department's Criminal Investigation Division and Crimes Against Children Division.
Construction of the new building is expected to be completed by mid-year 2018.
The Troop F State Police headquarters is a designated memorial to Carroll C. Hollensworth who served as a state representative for Bradley County and was Speaker of the House in 1953.
