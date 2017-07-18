County Judge Reports On State Aid Road Plans

During the July 17th meeting of the Bradley County Quorum Court, County Judge Klay McKinney informed the Justices that plans are progressing for road improvements to County Roads 1, 25 and 41. he indicted the county has made some preliminary repairs and the state is preparing to come in and engineer the improvements and plan to seal the roads.
The Judge also reported that the county has purchased a 2016 model work truck at a cost of $22,400.00th accessories at an additional coast of $8,500.00.
The JP's approved a new 911 system at a cost of $2,650.00r year to be paid over a period of five years with a one time fee of $1,700.00 set up the system.
In addition to approval of the regular monthly financial reports, the Judge informed the Court that a grant in the amount o $4,062.00ll be coming to help the county set up a E-Waste collection location at the county landfill.
