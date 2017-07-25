Executive Director Hired By BCEDC

According to information provided to salineriverchronicle.com, the Board of the Bradley County Economic Development Corporation has hired Lynn Blaylock as the Executive Director of the organization. Mr. Blaylock is a former head of the Warren High School ROTC program. More information will be forthcoming.
The Board meet Monday evening July 24th. Other business was discussed and financial information was reviewed.
The BCEDC is financed by membership contributions and currently has a contract with the City of Warren that pays the organization $60,000.00 per year to recruit jobs and promote business development within the city and surrounding area. The City also pays the organization the amount of money required monthly to pay the loan for the industrial speculative building located in the industrial park located on the Highway 278 Bypass on the southern border of the city limits.
