Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Gary Barns Honored For 25 Years At Armstrong

Gary Barns, who is a boiler operator for the Armstrong Flooring, Witt facility is retiring at the end of July after 25 years of service to Armstrong.  Gary was recently honored with a retirement party at the Witt facility.

at 10:00 AM

