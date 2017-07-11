Hermitage School Board Hires Staff

The Hermitage School Board met in regular session Monday, July 10th. The following members were present: Russell Richard, David Wilkerson, Dorothy Davis, Kevin Reep, Gary Vines, Harold Hampton and Mary Hamilton. After approving the minutes of the June meeting and reviewing the financial report, the board was briefed by Rosalynda Ellis and Superintendent Dr. Tucker.
Board members approved a transfer to the Woodlawn School District and voted to purchase a 14 passenger bus from the state procurement list. A motion was approved to transfer funds electronically. Handbook changes for the Pre-Kindergarten/ABC program was also approved. The board then approved a disclosure resolution for Sarah Richard to allow the district to by from her family's hardware store. Her father-in-law sits on the school board. He left the meeting for the vote.
Bids were opened for propane, milk and bread products. Gresham was the sole bidder for propane and was awarded the contract. Hiland was awarded the milk contract and the bread products contract went to Tankersley and Flowers. HSR was awarded the insurance bid. Farm Bureau was granted the vehicle insurance contract.
After coming out of executive session, the board took the following action:
*accepted the resignations of Jo Dollar, Jill McKinley and Dwayne Inzer
*hired Mistie McGhee ( reassigned ) as 7-12 principal/SIS
*hired Rosalynda Ellis as K-6 principal/SIS
*hired Jade Huitt as K-6 counselor, in addition to other duties
*hired Mindy Wolfe as ABC COPA Administrative assistant
*hired Ashley Martinez as 5th grade literacy teacher
*hired Parker Raley as 5/6 math teacher and soccer coach
The board meets monthly, normally the second Monday of each month.
