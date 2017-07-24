Judge Approves Plea Deals

Circuit Judge Steven R. Porch recently approved the following pleas and passed sentence on three individuals:
1. Francarious J. Lewis-Convicted of possession of firearm illegally and driving while license
cancelled. He was sentenced to 120 months with 60 suspended. Court cost were assessed.
2. Ontario T. Mosley-Convicted of aggravated assault and sentenced to 24 months and assessed
court cost.
3. Billy Joe Webb, Jr.-Convicted of delivery of methamphetamine and sentenced to 72 months with
48 suspended and assessed court cost. Also convicted of domestic battery, 3rd degree, and
sentenced to 72 months.
Plea agreements are approved by the prosecuting attorney's office and the defendants.
1. Francarious J. Lewis-Convicted of possession of firearm illegally and driving while license
cancelled. He was sentenced to 120 months with 60 suspended. Court cost were assessed.
2. Ontario T. Mosley-Convicted of aggravated assault and sentenced to 24 months and assessed
court cost.
3. Billy Joe Webb, Jr.-Convicted of delivery of methamphetamine and sentenced to 72 months with
48 suspended and assessed court cost. Also convicted of domestic battery, 3rd degree, and
sentenced to 72 months.
Plea agreements are approved by the prosecuting attorney's office and the defendants.
No comments:
Post a Comment