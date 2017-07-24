Monday, July 24, 2017

Judge Approves Plea Deals

Circuit Judge Steven R. Porch recently approved the following pleas and passed sentence on three individuals:
1. Francarious J. Lewis-Convicted of possession of firearm illegally and driving while license
    cancelled.  He was sentenced to 120 months with 60 suspended.  Court cost were assessed.

2. Ontario T. Mosley-Convicted of aggravated assault and sentenced to 24 months and assessed
    court cost.

3. Billy Joe Webb, Jr.-Convicted of delivery of methamphetamine and sentenced to 72 months with
    48 suspended and assessed court cost.  Also convicted of domestic battery, 3rd degree, and
    sentenced to 72 months.

Plea agreements are approved by the prosecuting attorney's office and the defendants.

at 11:18 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)