Juvenile Hit On Old Kingsland Road

Warren Police have investigated a case of a juvenile being hit by a vehicle on the Old Kingsland Road. The accident occurred July 6, 2017 around 3:38 P.M. A young man was walking north on the street with headphones on and stated he heard honking and was hit. He was not seriously injured but was bruised up and has a fractured left wrist. After being found by the police department, the driver stated, "that kid walked into my car."
The driver is due in court August 2, 2017. He was issued a citation for no driver's license, careless/prohibited driving, no proof of insurance, expired tags and failure to report an accident.
