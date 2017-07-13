News
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Kylesha Lowe Reaches Latte Level In Adult Reading Challenge.
The Warren Branch Library would like to congratulate Kylesha Lowe for reaching "Latte" level (50 books) in our Adult Reading Challenge!
