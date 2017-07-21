Local Officials Attend State Police Groundbreaking

Among the local officials attending were: Warren City Council members Zachary Burks, Jancy Cobb, Jimmy Moseley and Joel Tolefree; also on hand were Warren Police Chief Shaun Hildreth, Bradley County Sheriff Herschel Tillman, Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney, Troop F Commander Charles H. Hubbard, John Lipton and State Rep. Jeff Wardlaw.
The Warren Police Department and Bradley County Sheriff's Office have enjoyed an excellent working relationship with the State Police for the many years the Headquarters has been located in Warren. City and County officials and local law enforcement officers voiced their strong support for the new facility being constructed in Warren.
