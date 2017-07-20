Medical Applications of Science for Health ( MASH )

( MASH ) program July 10-21st. MASH is a summer health careers camp for high school students sponsored state-wide by UAMS and the Arkansas Farm Bureau federation. The program is designed to introduce students to various exciting careers in healthcare, will allow the students an opportunity to shadow various clinicians ( family practice physicians, OB/GYN's, dentist, optometrist, physical therapists and more) as well as learn skills such as casting, suturing, intubation, pharmaceutical compounding, medical terminology, and many more healthcare procedures and opportunities. The program has inspired many students to pursue a career in health care. A large number of the students who participate in MASH ( 98% ) state they are more likely to pursue a career in healthcare. This is one reason Bradley County Medical Center is so passionate about the program.
Fourteen students from the region took part in the program. The program fee is provided to cover the cost of uniforms, meals, snacks and all supplies needed. The Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation and local businesses donate to the program. Bradley County Medical Center thanks every individual and business that has supported the program along with all area health care professionals who assist with instruction.
Students taking part this year are from Warren High School, Hermitage High School, Monticello High School and Rison High School.
List of students:
Megan Davis, Haley Raney, Chelsey McDougald, Samantha Clanton, Joseph Kidwell, A'Jasia Davis, Corrine Ridgell, Olivia White, Gracie Rady, Ally Huitt, Gwendolyn White, Natalie Sanchez, Estaphany Roman and Leeann Young
Sponsors of the MASH Program were:
Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation
Armstrong Wood Products
BCMC Auxiliary
Bradley County Farm Bureau
Johnny's Radiator
John B. Frazer
Lifetouch Hospice
Potlatch Corporation
Radiology Associates P.A.
salineriverchronicle.com
The Eagle Democrat
Union Bank & Trust Company
Valley Foods, Inc.
Warren Bank & Trust
