Meetings, meetings, meetings

The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will meet at noon in El Ranchito.
The Warren City Council will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. for their regular monthly meeting in the Municipal Courtroom.
The Hermitage School Board will meet Monday evening at 6:00 p.m.
The Warren School Board will meet Monday at 7:00 p.m.
